Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"What should I do with the old boat tickets?"So said a Beijing resident who bought a boat ticket for touring the "Empire River" connecting Zizhuyuan and the Summer Palace in Haidian district. On September 6, many residents and tourists found that the ticket office of the "Empire River" closed. According to the management of the boat company, they are switching over the operating power of the boat from oil to electricity. A staff member said that tourists who have purchased tickets in the past can use their old tickets to board the boat until the transformation is done. They can also contact the company to return tickets that were purchased in advance for a refund. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)