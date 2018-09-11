Wind farm in Ukraine

State-owned hydropower station builder PowerChina has signed an engineering procurement and construction contract with Norway's NBT to build a 250-megawatt wind power project in Lake Syvash in Ukraine, according to a statement PowerChina sent to the Global Times on Tuesday.



Construction is scheduled to start on October 10, 2018 and finish on December 31, 2019. It will be Europe's largest wind farm lining a service roadway and meet one-third of energy demand in Ukraine's Kherson region, the statement noted.

