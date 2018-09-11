Dispute ‘benefits neither’

The head of China's market regulator said on Tuesday a trade war does not benefit China or the US and tensions can only be resolved through dialogue and negotiation, Reuters reported on Tuesday.



Zhang Mao, head of the State Administration for Market Regulation, made the remarks during a meeting with Procter & Gamble President and CEO David Taylor in Beijing, the report said.



Zhang also said China would treat all companies equally, including foreign ones.



Taylor said Procter & Gamble would continue to increase investment to provide better products to Chinese consumers, according to the report.





