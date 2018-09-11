Japanese seek role in BRI

Japanese companies are eager to participate in the China-proposed Belt and Road
initiative (BRI) and develop markets along the route, business leaders said on Tuesday.
"Although there are no specific investment activities, goals or timetable, I believe that there is quite a big potential in third-country markets for Japanese and Chinese companies," Satoshi Ozawa, an adviser at Toyota, told the Global Times.
Ozawa is in Beijing as part of a Japanese business delegation to China to discuss cooperation opportunities. Opportunities persist in areas such as healthcare, technology and artificial intelligence.