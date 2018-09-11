Australian cartoonist under fire for Serena sketch

An Australian cartoonist faced withering criticism on Tuesday for portraying tennis superstar Serena Williams using - what Harry Potter author JK Rowling described as - "racist and sexist tropes."



Mark Knight's caricature, published in Melbourne's Herald Sun newspaper on Monday, showed a butch and fat-lipped Williams throwing a temper tantrum at the US Open.



In the midst of losing Saturday's final, the 23-time Grand Slam champion smashed her racquet and called the umpire a "thief" and a "liar."



She was deducted a point and received a US$17,000 fine, stirring the tennis world and sparking a broader debate about double standards toward men and women in the sport.



In Knight's cartoon, Williams was seen jumping up and down having spat out a dummy as the umpire asks Haitian-Japanese tournament winner Naomi Osaka "can't you just let her win?"



Knight, who has a reputation for controversial cartoons, was pilloried from far and wide for his portrayal - including by a member of the US Congress and a large portion of the 22,000 people who commented on his Twitter post showing the drawing.



The detractors included author JK Rowling, who said: "Well done on reducing one of the greatest sportswomen alive to racist and sexist tropes and turning a second great sportswoman into a faceless prop."





