China Embassy: Swedish election claims ‘nonsense’

China has never meddled with the Swedish election and will continue friendship and cooperation with the country, the Embassy of China in Sweden said on Monday.



Some Swedish powers, media and individuals had issued slanders that "China would probably intervene in the election," the embassy said in a statement.



"The claim was nonsense," the statement read. "It was a malicious attack and a smear on China. These people fabricated a false proposition, which was obviously hype, completely out of subjective speculation and ulterior purposes."



The Swedish government warned its citizens about misinformation ahead of its election, ABC News reported.



Voters should be on the lookout for false information, a pamphlet warned, the US-based TV channel website news reported on Saturday.



"Do not believe in rumors - use more than one reliable source in order to see whether the information is



correct," it reportedly said, according to ABS News.



The Embassy statement said China insists on the principle of noninterference in the internal affairs of other countries and firmly opposes external interference in internal Chinese affairs.



China is willing to continue developing friendly and cooperative ties with Sweden on the basis of mutual respect, treating each other as equals and "win-win" cooperation, it said.



Global Times

