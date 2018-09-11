Net users trade views on 9/11 anniversary

On the 17th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, some controversy was sparked on Chinese social media platforms when a minority of internet users argued against expressions of condolences.



Video clips and photos circulated on Sina Weibo on Tuesday looking back at the 9/11 attacks in which an estimated 2,819 people died according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Excluding the 19 perpetrators, those deaths included some 372 foreign nationals, according to the US Department of State, or more than 12 percent of the total. Almost half were British, Dominican, Indian or South Korean.



The Weibo microblog topic "17th anniversary of 9/11" has been viewed more than 34 million times with over 20,000 comments. A clip uploaded by the Chinese short-video platform Pear Video on Tuesday was shared 8,617 times and commented on 9,392 times as of press time.



Most users expressed sympathy.



"How can it already be 17 years? I've been to the memorial spot and it really shocked me," said user ErinaSae.



If not for the attacks she could be in the US today, said Weibo user sinox2013.



"I planned to study in the US at that time, but I didn't manage to go there due to the 9/11 attacks."



Many urged the US to reflect upon its own foreign policy.



Others argued that the US deserved no pity or mourning when weighed against all the suffering and sorrow the US has inflicted on other countries in recent decades.



The nosedive in relations between China and the US in recent months has flared up some old grudges, Shi Yinhong, director of Renmin University's China's Center for American Studies, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



China made clear its position against terrorism immediately after 9/11, Shi said.



The grudge should not influence attitudes towards the event, Shi noted.



"Although the US has made bad calls in external policies despite the Charter of the United Nations, correct Chinese policies will not be influenced."



Victims from 77 countries and regions died in the attacks.



