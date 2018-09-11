North Korea participates in the EEF

North Korea has sent a delegation consisting of seven senior officials to the 4th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Russia, as the country hopes to encourage cooperation between Russia and South Korea to build a railway linking the three countries.

The project was suspended due to Korean Peninsula tensions, said Kim Yun-hyok, a vice minister of railways of North Korea, adding that the project will involve Russia and the two Koreas, and the three countries will establish a joint working group to push the project.

Igor Morgulov, a Russian deputy minister of foreign affairs, said the project doesn't need to wait for a final solution to the peninsula issue, and the project will boost stability of the Korean Peninsula.