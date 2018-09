Jack Ma visited Vladivostok since announcing his retirement

Since announcing his retirement plan, Alibaba founder Jack Ma visited Vladivostok on Tuesday to set up a $2 billion joint venture with Russian firm Mail.ru to boost ecommerce. Photo: courtesy of Lu Fang





Since announcing his retirement plan, Alibaba founder Jack Ma visited Vladivostok on Tuesday to set up a $2 billion joint venture with Russian firm Mail.ru to boost ecommerce. Photo: courtesy of Lu Fang

Since announcing his retirement plan, Alibaba founder Jack Ma visited Vladivostok on Tuesday to set up a $2 billion joint venture with Russian firm Mail.ru to boost ecommerce. Photo: courtesy of Lu Fang