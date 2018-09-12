Rare brown and white giant panda seen in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi





Qizai, a rare brown and white giant panda, eats bamboo shoots at Shaanxi rare wild animals rescuing and raising research center in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 7, 2018. Qizai belongs to a subspecies that are more commonly referred to as Qinling pandas in reference to the isolated Qinling Mountains where they have been spotted. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

