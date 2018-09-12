UN chief condemns bombings in eastern Afghanistan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday condemned a series of bombings in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, targeting three schools and a group of demonstrators, said his spokesman.



Guterres extended his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a quick recovery to those injured, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.



The bombings are the latest in a series of recent attacks in Nangarhar province, deliberately targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, in particular schools, noted the statement.



"Such attacks are unjustifiable and in violation of international humanitarian law. Every effort should be made to bring to justice those responsible for this attack against civilians," it said.



The United Nations stands with the people and government of Afghanistan as they strive for peace and reconciliation in their country, said the statement.



A series of bombings on Tuesday in the eastern province of Nangarhar that targeted civilians and schools killed dozens of people. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

