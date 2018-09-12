22 killed, 64 injured as suicide bomber targets protestors in E. Afghanistan

Up to 22 people have been confirmed dead and 64 others injured as a suicide bomber targeted a protest demonstration in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Tuesday, spokesman for provincial government Attaullah Khogiani said.



The deadly suicide bombing, according to the official, occurred among a group of protestors who were demanding the dismissal of a local police official in Mohmandara district at around 01:30 p.m. local time.



Without providing more details, the official said that investigation had been initiated into the bloody incident.



No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Islamic State group has carried out series of deadly suicide attacks in Nangarhar province since the beginning of this year.

