China's FAST telescope identifies 44 pulsars

Photo taken on Sept. 11, 2018 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) in southwest China's Guizhou Province. FAST has discovered 44 new pulsars so far. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A staff member works at China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 11, 2018. FAST has discovered 44 new pulsars so far. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A worker maintains China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 11, 2018. FAST has discovered 44 new pulsars so far. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Staff members work at a control center of China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 10, 2018. FAST has discovered 44 new pulsars so far. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)