Yangtze finless porpoise grows up healthy for 100 days

A little Yangtze finless porpoise is seen swimming with its mother at the Institute of Hydrobiology under Chinese Academy of Sciences in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 10, 2018. The little porpoise, reproduced via an artificial breeding program, the second of its case, was born on June 2, 2018. It has grown up healthy and sound for a hundred days. (Photo provided to China News Service)

Fuqi, mother of a little Yangtze finless porpoise reproduced via an artificial breeding program is seen swimming at the Institute of Hydrobiology under Chinese Academy of Sciences in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 10, 2018. (Photo provided to China News Service)

