Craftsmen make lacquerworks in Dafang County, SW China's Guizhou

A craftsman makes lacquerworks in Dafang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 10, 2018. Lacquerwork produced in Dafang County is handmade through all the procedures and requires high standards. The making technique can only be get from experienced craftsman. Nowadays, local government has set up studios and introduced the artwork to online shops for the inheritance of the art. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

