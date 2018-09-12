Rehab Equipment Expo 2018 held in Vancouver

A visitor tries an assistive device for eating at the Rehab Equipment Expo 2018 in Vancouver, Canada, Sept. 11, 2018. The Rehab Equipment Expo 2018 was held in Vancouver on Tuesday, providing the opportunity for consumers with special needs and clinicians to learn about the latest rehabilitation products. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

Visitors look at a chair for disabled children at the Rehab Equipment Expo 2018 in Vancouver, Canada, Sept. 11, 2018. The Rehab Equipment Expo 2018 was held in Vancouver on Tuesday, providing the opportunity for consumers with special needs and clinicians to learn about the latest rehabilitation products. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

A multifunction electric wheelchair is displayed at the Rehab Equipment Expo 2018 in Vancouver, Canada, Sept. 11, 2018. The Rehab Equipment Expo 2018 was held in Vancouver on Tuesday, providing the opportunity for consumers with special needs and clinicians to learn about the latest rehabilitation products. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

Tricycles for disabled people are displayed at the Rehab Equipment Expo 2018 in Vancouver, Canada, Sept. 11, 2018. The Rehab Equipment Expo 2018 was held in Vancouver on Tuesday, providing the opportunity for consumers with special needs and clinicians to learn about the latest rehabilitation products. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

A visitor tries an off-road wheelchair equipped with robotic arm at the Rehab Equipment Expo 2018 in Vancouver, Canada, Sept. 11, 2018. The Rehab Equipment Expo 2018 was held in Vancouver on Tuesday, providing the opportunity for consumers with special needs and clinicians to learn about the latest rehabilitation products. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)