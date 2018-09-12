Zimbabwe declares cholera outbreak in capital city state of emergency

Suspected cholera patients receive treatment at a local hospital in Harare, Zimbabwe, Sept. 11, 2018. Zimbabwe on Tuesday declared the raging cholera outbreak in the capital Harare a state of emergency. The outbreak in the city's high density suburbs of Glen View and Budiriro which began last week has so far killed 20 people and infected more than 2,000 people. (Xinhua/Shaun Jusa)
Suspected cholera patients receive treatment at a local hospital in Harare, Zimbabwe, Sept. 11, 2018. Zimbabwe on Tuesday declared the raging cholera outbreak in the capital Harare a state of emergency. The outbreak in the city's high density suburbs of Glen View and Budiriro which began last week has so far killed 20 people and infected more than 2,000 people. (Xinhua/Shaun Jusa)
Suspected cholera patients receive treatment at a local hospital in Harare, Zimbabwe, Sept. 11, 2018. Zimbabwe on Tuesday declared the raging cholera outbreak in the capital Harare a state of emergency. The outbreak in the city's high density suburbs of Glen View and Budiriro which began last week has so far killed 20 people and infected more than 2,000 people. (Xinhua/Shaun Jusa)
Suspected cholera patients receive treatment at a local hospital in Harare, Zimbabwe, Sept. 11, 2018. Zimbabwe on Tuesday declared the raging cholera outbreak in the capital Harare a state of emergency. The outbreak in the city's high density suburbs of Glen View and Budiriro which began last week has so far killed 20 people and infected more than 2,000 people. (Xinhua/Shaun Jusa)