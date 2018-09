Tibet tourism, culture expo attracts 90-bln-yuan investment

Visitors select handicrafts at the Fourth China Tibet Tourism and Culture Expo in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2018. The five-day expo concluded on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

The Fourth China Tibet Tourism and Culture Expo has attracted nearly 90 billion yuan (13 billion U.S. dollars) of investment, the organizer said Tuesday.The four-day event, which was held in Lhasa, capital of northwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, concluded Tuesday. Nearly 1,600 attendees, including 250 foreign guests, and 230 domestic and international enterprises attended the expo.Nearly 200 projects worth a total of 90 billion yuan, including 51 supported by centrally administered state-owned enterprises and 40 targeted poverty alleviation projects supported by the industry and commerce federation, were signed at the expo.More than 3,000 different Tibetan-themed products were exhibited at the expo.A series of forums regarding scientific investigation, tourism and culture, economic and social development, and international cooperation on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau research, attracted experts and entrepreneurs.

