UN Security Council condemns terror attacks in Afghanistan

The UN Security Council on Tuesday condemned the terrorist attacks in Afghanistan -- in Kabul last Wednesday and in Nangarhar province on Tuesday, which resulted in the killing of scores of people and injuring of many more.



The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims as well as the government of Afghanistan and they also wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured, said the council in a press statement.



The council members urged all states to cooperate actively with the government of Afghanistan and combat by all means threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.



At least 16 people were killed and over 25 others wounded after twin suicide bomb blasts ripped through a sports gym in western Kabul last Wednesday.



In the eastern province of Nangarhar, a suicide bomber targeting a protest demonstration killed at least 22 people and wounded over 60 others on Tuesday.



No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.

