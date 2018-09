Ferry with Chinese passengers stranded by typhoon leaves for Shanghai

A staff member helps Chinese passengers to settle on the ferry "Xin Jianzhen" in Osaka, Japan, Sept. 10, 2018. The ferry "Xin Jianzhen" with 181 Chinese passengers who were stranded by a powerful typhoon in Osaka has left the port for Shanghai on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

The ferry "Xin Jianzhen" prepares to leave the port Osaka, Japan, Sept. 11, 2018. The ferry "Xin Jianzhen" with 181 Chinese passengers who were stranded by a powerful typhoon in Osaka has left the port for Shanghai on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

A Chinese passenger goes through boarding procedure on the ferry "Xin Jianzhen" in Osaka, Japan, Sept. 10, 2018. The ferry "Xin Jianzhen" with 181 Chinese passengers who were stranded by a powerful typhoon in Osaka has left the port for Shanghai on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

The ferry "Xin Jianzhen" leaves the port Osaka, Japan, Sept. 11, 2018. The ferry "Xin Jianzhen" with 181 Chinese passengers who were stranded by a powerful typhoon in Osaka has left the port for Shanghai on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)



Chinese passengers wave goodbye as the ferry "Xin Jianzhen" leaves the port Osaka, Japan, Sept. 11, 2018. The ferry "Xin Jianzhen" with 181 Chinese passengers who were stranded by a powerful typhoon in Osaka has left the port for Shanghai on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

A Chinese passenger buys ticket before boarding the ferry "Xin Jianzhen" in Osaka, Japan, Sept. 10, 2018. The ferry "Xin Jianzhen" with 181 Chinese passengers who were stranded by a powerful typhoon in Osaka has left the port for Shanghai on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

A staff member helps a Chinese passenger to board the ferry "Xin Jianzhen" in Osaka, Japan, Sept. 10, 2018. The ferry "Xin Jianzhen" with 181 Chinese passengers who were stranded by a powerful typhoon in Osaka has left the port for Shanghai on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)