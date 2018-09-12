Learning Chinese

Chat attack

immediate person (someone who saves educational videos as soon as they come across them, but never actually watches them)



马来人



(mǎlái rén)

A: I noticed that you've downloaded a lot of English learning videos onto your computer, but I've never seen you study?



我看你电脑上下载了那么多学英语的视频,可是怎么从来不见你学啊？



(wǒ kànnǐ diànnǎo shànɡ xiàzǎi le nàme duō xué yīnɡyǔ de shìpín, kěshì zěnme cónɡlái bú jiànnǐ xué a?)

B: I just want to download them now. I'll study later when I have the time.



先下载下来,有空了再学。



(xiān xiàzǎi xiàlái, yǒukònɡ le zàixué.)

A: You really are a typical "immediate person." You see something good and you immediately download and save it, but you never actually take action. I actually thought you were collecting videos.



你就是典型的马来人,看到什么好东西就马上下载保存起来,但是从不行动,还以为你搞视频收藏呢。



(nǐ jiùshì diǎnxínɡ de mǎlái rén, kàndào shénme hǎo dōnɡxi jiù mǎshànɡ xiàzǎi bǎocún qǐlái, dànshì cónɡbù xínɡdònɡ, hái yǐwéi nǐ ɡǎo shìpín shōucánɡ ne.)

B: You really understand me.



你还真了解我啊。



(nǐ hái zhēn liǎojiě wǒ a.)





