Happy birthday:



The stars will favor new beginnings. This will be an excellent time to start up a business venture or take a chance on a romantic relationship. Your birthday should be celebrated in style, so don't hesitate to spend a bit more in order to treat yourself. Your lucky numbers: 5, 7, 9, 12, 16.

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



A challenging situation is proving more difficult that you originally thought. You are sure to get some great advice if you sit down for a chat with someone with more experience that yourself. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



You should always be open to having more friends in your life. If someone offers you the opportunity to socialize don't pass it up. Even if you don't end up meeting anyone new, you are sure to still have some fun. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Calm seas ahead means you don't have to hesitate to take a break from things for the next few days. While there are some challenges waiting for you, they can wait for now. Money matters will be highlighted. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Although a dark cloud seems to be hanging on the horizon, don't spend too much time and energy worrying as things are not as bad as they may look. Activities that spark your imagination will prove entertaining. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



A misunderstanding may cause some friction in a relationship. Do not bottle your feelings up inside or you are sure to regret it before too long. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



You will be able to get a leg up on the competition today if you do not allow yourself to become distracted by trivial matters. Stay focused on the big picture! ✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



You will be presented with an opportunity to advance your career. Although it may require you to act before you are fully prepared, sometimes you just have to take some risks. Avoid major purchases that will require you to use your credit card. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Your financial luck is about to take a dip so it might be wise to tighten your belt for a while. This doesn't mean you have to abandon having fun, you just have to find some cheaper ways to enjoy yourself for the foreseeable future. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



All signs point to good fortune when it comes to financial matters. Lady Luck will favor communication today. Taking the time to explain things in an easy to understand manner will help you avoid a major catastrophe. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Your natural curiosity will lead you to make an interesting discovery. Including friends in your plans can make everything better, so don't go it alone. ✭✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Approaching life with a positive attitude will help keep the blues away. A quick rundown of your monthly expenses will allow you to put a bit more money aside. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



A minor mistake may have you feeling upset, but this is really just a small hiccup that will soon be forgotten by everyone. Some unexpected free time will be best spent with your loved ones. ✭✭✭✭