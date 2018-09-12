Puzzle

ACROSS1 Darns? No, close6 Declared "not guilty"10 Told all to coppers14 Currently going on15 Minuscule amount16 Lotion ingredient17 Bruce Wayne owned one18 Way-heavy hammer19 Cathedral section20 The stuff of business23 Schuss on runners24 Does a morning ritual25 Negative replies28 Relaxation31 Measures34 Returning sound36 Indian royal38 Writer Jong40 U.S. symbols43 Clear wrap44 "Take this out," in editing45 Speeder's punishment46 Type of cabinet or closet48 Precious50 Common drink51 Nerd alternative53 Daisy or West55 Like the basics61 Spoiled child63 Cart pulled by a horse64 Legendary pitcher Ryan65 Eastern exercise66 Your place to bowl67 Lyric poetry Muse68 First habitat69 Fraternity letters70 Units of forceDOWN1 Musty and moist2 Certainly not nigh3 Strong rebuke4 Slips and boo-boos5 1/3 of a K6 Cotton fabric7 Human shark's investment8 Musical practice piece9 Place for fast Cowboys10 Not the fancy type?11 "Oh well!"12 Mo. of family reunions13 "Gosh"? No, close21 Dazzling coronet22 Weasel relative25 Monster-hiding loch26 Base eight-related27 Lewis the puppeteer29 Vast bank deposit30 Shut down32 Common songbird33 Dramatist's creation35 Sumatran beast37 "... on Gilligan's ___"39 Dazed41 Villain's expression42 Cardinals and others47 Sewing necessity49 Spoiled a parade52 Gold measure54 Atlanta university55 One side of a leaf56 A Darling dog?57 Intentional stains?58 Prepare59 Tardy60 MLB's Cabell or Slaughter61 "Later"62 Five-and-a-half yards

Solution