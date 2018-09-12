Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Darns? No, close
6 Declared "not guilty"
10 Told all to coppers
14 Currently going on
15 Minuscule amount
16 Lotion ingredient
17 Bruce Wayne owned one
18 Way-heavy hammer
19 Cathedral section
20 The stuff of business
23 Schuss on runners
24 Does a morning ritual
25 Negative replies
28 Relaxation
31 Measures
34 Returning sound
36 Indian royal
38 Writer Jong
40 U.S. symbols
43 Clear wrap
44 "Take this out," in editing
45 Speeder's punishment
46 Type of cabinet or closet
48 Precious
50 Common drink
51 Nerd alternative
53 Daisy or West
55 Like the basics
61 Spoiled child
63 Cart pulled by a horse
64 Legendary pitcher Ryan
65 Eastern exercise
66 Your place to bowl
67 Lyric poetry Muse
68 First habitat
69 Fraternity letters
70 Units of force
DOWN
1 Musty and moist
2 Certainly not nigh
3 Strong rebuke
4 Slips and boo-boos
5 1/3 of a K
6 Cotton fabric
7 Human shark's investment
8 Musical practice piece
9 Place for fast Cowboys
10 Not the fancy type?
11 "Oh well!"
12 Mo. of family reunions
13 "Gosh"? No, close
21 Dazzling coronet
22 Weasel relative
25 Monster-hiding loch
26 Base eight-related
27 Lewis the puppeteer
29 Vast bank deposit
30 Shut down
32 Common songbird
33 Dramatist's creation
35 Sumatran beast
37 "... on Gilligan's ___"
39 Dazed
41 Villain's expression
42 Cardinals and others
47 Sewing necessity
49 Spoiled a parade
52 Gold measure
54 Atlanta university
55 One side of a leaf
56 A Darling dog?
57 Intentional stains?
58 Prepare
59 Tardy
60 MLB's Cabell or Slaughter
61 "Later"
62 Five-and-a-half yards
Solution