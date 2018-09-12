Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/9/12 16:08:39

Puzzle





ACROSS

  1 Darns? No, close

  6 Declared "not guilty"

 10 Told all to coppers

 14 Currently going on

 15 Minuscule amount

 16 Lotion ingredient

 17 Bruce Wayne owned one

 18 Way-heavy hammer

 19 Cathedral section

 20 The stuff of business

 23 Schuss on runners

 24 Does a morning ritual

 25 Negative replies

 28 Relaxation

31 Measures

 34 Returning sound

 36 Indian royal

 38 Writer Jong

 40 U.S. symbols

 43 Clear wrap

 44 "Take this out," in editing

 45 Speeder's punishment

 46 Type of cabinet or closet

 48 Precious

 50 Common drink

 51 Nerd alternative

 53 Daisy or West

 55 Like the basics

 61 Spoiled child

 63 Cart pulled by a horse

 64 Legendary pitcher Ryan

 65 Eastern exercise

 66 Your place to bowl

 67 Lyric poetry Muse

 68 First habitat

 69 Fraternity letters

 70 Units of force

DOWN

  1 Musty and moist

  2 Certainly not nigh

  3 Strong rebuke

  4 Slips and boo-boos

  5 1/3 of a K

  6 Cotton fabric

  7 Human shark's investment

  8 Musical practice piece

  9 Place for fast Cowboys

 10 Not the fancy type?

 11 "Oh well!"

 12 Mo. of family reunions

 13 "Gosh"? No, close

 21 Dazzling coronet

 22 Weasel relative

 25 Monster-hiding loch

 26 Base eight-related

 27 Lewis the puppeteer

 29 Vast bank deposit

 30 Shut down

 32 Common songbird

 33 Dramatist's creation

 35 Sumatran beast

 37 "... on Gilligan's ___"

 39 Dazed

 41 Villain's expression

 42 Cardinals and others

 47 Sewing necessity

 49 Spoiled a parade

 52 Gold measure

 54 Atlanta university

 55 One side of a leaf

 56 A Darling dog?

 57 Intentional stains?

 58 Prepare

59 Tardy

 60 MLB's Cabell or Slaughter

 61 "Later"

 62 Five-and-a-half yards

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus