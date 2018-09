Grab buckets unload imported iron ore from a cargo ship onto a quay at the Port of Nantong, East China's Jiangsu Province. China's imports of steelmaking raw material iron ore fell slightly in August from the previous month. Official data showed that in the first eight months of this year, imports hit 710 million tons, down 0.5 percent year-on-year. That comes after mills were ordered to cut output capacity by as much as 50 percent over the six-week period from July 20 to August 30.