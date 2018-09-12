Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"Imagine a world without elephants, lions, giraffes and chimpanzees. What would it be like?"On a panel of the Bainian Exhibition Hall in the Beijing Zoo, Xicheng district, this thought-provoking line slows the pace of every visitor. Here, a photo exhibition of African endangered wildlife is being held by the African Wildlife Foundation and the Beijing Zoo. The display shows a series of photos of endangered wildlife in Africa with the intention of shining awareness on protecting wildlife and endangered species. Children can also listen to stories about African wildlife through a model telephone. Through this exhibition, the zoo hopes to improve people's awareness of protecting wild animals. (Source: Beijing Daily)