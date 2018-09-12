113th Expo Prado 2018 held in Uruguay

A member of the jury examines the quality of a sheep's wool during the 113th Expo Prado 2018 held at the Rural del Prado in Montevideo, capital of Uruguay, on Sept. 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Nicolas Celaya)

A keeper moves a sheep during the 113th Expo Prado 2018 held at the Rural del Prado in Montevideo, capital of Uruguay, on Sept. 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Nicolas Celaya)

A bovine is seen during the 113th Expo Prado 2018 held at the Rural del Prado in Montevideo, capital of Uruguay, on Sept. 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Nicolas Celaya)