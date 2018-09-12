Champagne in space: Zero-G bottle lets tourists drink bubbly

Future space tourists may be able to toast the view from orbit with fine champagne, after designers came up with a high-tech bottle made for knocking back bubbly in zero gravity.



The Mumm champagne house teamed up with designer Octave de Gaulle, who has specialized in conceiving of everyday objects for the final frontier, to develop the bottles.



Journalists from several countries will try the champagne on Wednesday during a flight taking off from the French city of Reims, in the heart of champagne country.



The specially equipped Airbus Zero-G plane will make a series of parabolic maneuverer, climbing steeply before plunging down to create 20-second spurts of weightlessness.



The target audience is not astronauts, who are not allowed to drink alcohol on the International Space Station.



But the coming wave of space tourism promoted by operators such as Virgin Galactic could prove an ebullient audience for cosmic connoisseurs.



AFP





