Couple caught cutting down community trees blamed fortune teller’s advice

A couple in Central China was caught cutting down two trees in their community during the night on the advice of a fortune teller to "improve their luck."



The fortune teller, however, apparently failed to foresee the visit from police.



Officers arrived at the Luoyang, Henan Province residence early on September 3 to find the couple hacking away at a tree with kitchen cleavers.



The pair had already felled another tree, police said, adding both were around half a meter in diameter.



When questioned, the husband surnamed Wang said he was following the advice of a fortune teller.



After a period of bad business and other problems, Wang said he had consulted with the soothsayer to help turn his luck around. During the visit, he told Wang the two trees that flanked his parking space were blocking blessings from his home.



Officers let them off with a warning, but social media users were not as forgiving.



"No wonder he didn't do well in business," wrote "xianglongshiba."



"Those are good knives they have," wrote "1001-luckystar."



Knews