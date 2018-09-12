Elated dog owner throws big banquet to celebrate 10 newborn puppies

The city of Yulin in South China may be known for its dog meat festival, but one happy resident made the news on Sunday by throwing a banquet for his beloved pooches instead.



The pet owner surnamed Huang treated relatives and friends to a 10-table outdoor bash to celebrate his Golden Retriever's birth of a 10-puppy litter, Guangxi Daily reported.



In a video that has since gone viral, the guest of honor and proud mom, Momo, appears in a red bow surrounded by her new pups at the event.



Tables are seen lining a street with a large inflatable arch that bears a couplet reading, "Ten puppies were born three days ago, may their future generations continue on forever."



Photos show dozens of people laughing and drinking as a chef prepares food for the gathering.



However, Huang told reporters he didn't accept cash gifts from revelers because he had just wanted to share the good news.



Guangxi Daily