Elated dog owner throws big banquet to celebrate 10 newborn puppies

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/9/12 18:08:40

The city of Yulin in South China may be known for its dog meat festival, but one happy resident made the news on Sunday by throwing a banquet for his beloved pooches instead.

The pet owner surnamed Huang treated relatives and friends to a 10-table outdoor bash to celebrate his Golden Retriever's birth of a 10-puppy litter, Guangxi Daily reported.

In a video that has since gone viral, the guest of honor and proud mom, Momo, appears in a red bow surrounded by her new pups at the event.

Tables are seen lining a street with a large inflatable arch that bears a couplet reading, "Ten puppies were born three days ago, may their future generations continue on forever."

Photos show dozens of people laughing and drinking as a chef prepares food for the gathering.

However, Huang told reporters he didn't accept cash gifts from revelers because he had just wanted to share the good news.

