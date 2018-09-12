Cultural and creative industries conference kicks off in Beijing

GCPC organizers release a report on the cultural and creative industries Photo: Courtesy of GCPC

A series of seminars geared toward entrainment shows and IP development is being held at the ongoing Global Cultural & Creative Industries Partner Conference (GCPC) in Beijing.The four-day-long conference that kicked off on Tuesday aims to explore how the culture and creative industry can better tell China's story and broadcast China's voice to the world.The GCPC also released the Development Report on International Cultural and Creative Industries, which aims to provide detailed guidance and information to those working in the industry.