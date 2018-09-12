SKYE Suites Sydney opening soon





SKYE Suites Sydney's grand opening is to be held in Sydney CBD in October. This is the first exquisite service-oriented apartment hotel set up by SKYE Hotels Suites in Sydney CBD.



This highly expected suite hotel is located at No. 300, Kent Street, Sydney. The luxurious residence building has 25 layers. The architectural design is excellent and extraordinary. The hotel provides a complete luxurious facility for its guests, which will help improve the modern lifestyle of downtown Sydney as a new model for the local hotel industry.



The suite hotel of SKYE Suites Sydney, located at Arc by Crown Group, has 73 sets of service-oriented apartments, including three housing types; single suites, a single-bedroom suite and a double-bedroom suite. Besides the apartment suite, the Phase II project also sets up the roof facilities and retail shopping space, which will be completed in November.



SKYE Suites Sydney is devoted to providing the luxurious accommodation experience for guests. Each suite apartment is spacious. The decorative style of interior decorations is classical and elegant. It is equipped with Italian Delonghi household appliances, a Vittoria coffee machine, Kevin Murphy bathroom and hair care products. It provides free Wi-Fi, washing facilities and mini bars filled with food and drinks. It provides multiple customized sleeping beds adjustable to the desired type of softness and hardness for guests.



The hotel is equipped with modern facilities. The lobby and swimming pool are decorated with a rafter theme. It also provides a fitness room with advanced facilities. Even for the business clients with an abundance of travel experience, such environments can also make them feel comfortable and satisfied.



Arc by Crown Group, the hotel's location, is the star building of Sydney's CBD, which was designed by the famous architect Koichi Takada. He cooperated with Crown Group, to create the unique vault with the arch metal pieces on top of the building which covers the Horizon lounge and roof space below. It builds the landscape of the skyline of Sydney with a mild, but tensile form. Arch is the consistent design symbol in the overall building design, such as the arch top of the rafter themed lobby and the arch balcony of the suite.



These private balconies are the best places for the guests to breathe fresh air and appreciate the Sydney scenery. In addition, the external wall of the podium building is the masonry structure. The front side of the building consists of inset glass. The design's inspiration comes from the history of local buildings.



The opening of SKYE Suites Sydney symbolizes both widespread retail and the hotel business network of Crown Group's new members. It creates a comfortable and luxurious place for travelers that visit Sydney and those who settle down here with high-end and diversified catering and an outdoor experience.



A brand-new restaurant area in Skittle Lane is expected to open in October. By that time, multiple hot restaurants in Sydney will gather here and provide various types of cuisines for customers.



Wayne Taranto, Business Director of Crown Group, said: "The suite hotel of SKYE Suites Sydney is highly attractive to the local guests, international visitors and business travelers. They may experience the luxurious lifestyle for Sydney CBD."



"The geographical position of the suite hotel of SKYE Suites Sydney is excellent. Guests may arrive at the International Convention Centre of Sydney, Darling Square and Barangaroo of Sydney. It is convenient to take the public transport to Sydney," Taranto said.



Taranto added, "Arc by Crown Group is an exciting project. Its suite hotel provides the service apartment for the first time, which will redefine the western corridor of Sydney and expand the commercial financial area of CBD. We are glad to provide the luxurious service apartment for guests."





