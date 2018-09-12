Peak Sport launches its new brand for kids

Peak Sport officially launched its latest brand Peak Kids Photo: Courtesy of Peak Sport

The domestic leading sports brand, Peak Sport, officially launched its latest brand Peak Kids on September 11. In recent years, the sports market for kids has seen rapid growth due to an increasing demand for outdoor activities. Some 200 types of styles were brought to light for the first time.With over 100 distributors and 5,000 retailers of Peak Sport, Peak Kids immediately received market recognition after it was launched. "In the past 30 years, Peak Sport has accumulated lots of loyal sports loving members who are mostly parents. And these people will be the first consuming group for Peak Kids," CEO of Peak Sport Xu Zhihua said. Through the company's well-established membership, mobile apps, rich market and sales experience, they are expecting the new brand will soon reach out to their target groups and receive positive market performance.