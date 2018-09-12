Japanese kicking "comfort women" statue act of clown: spokesperson

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday called a Japanese right-winger kicking the memorial statue for "comfort women" in Taiwan an act of a clown.



"Such an act has caused public outrage on the island and would surely draw the uniform accusation and resistance from compatriots from across the Strait," said An Fengshan, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council at a press conference.



Forcing girls and women into sex slavery was a grave crime against humanity committed by the Japanese militarism during World War II, and any attempt to distort the historical facts, to justify the ferocious acts of the militarists and even the invasion would be a challenge to the bottom line of human ethics, he said.



"The attitude toward major issues of right and wrong is a touchstone for politicians and a mirror that reflects the good and evil," An noted.



He was also asked about the US recalling its top diplomats from El Salvador after the latter severed its diplomatic tie with Taiwan and established diplomatic relations with Chinese mainland.



An said El Salvador made the right choice based on the interests of both the country and its people, and the US accusations and actions on the issue were gross interference in another country's domestic affairs, going against the one-China policy it has pledged to observe and the three joint communiques between China and the United States.

