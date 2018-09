Seventeen years after the notorious #September11 terrorist attacks, which saw two hijacked planes flown into the World Trade Center, more than 1,100 victims of the attacks have yet to be identified.

Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2018/9/12 19:18:49

Hijacked United Airlines Flight 175 from Boston crashes into the south tower of the World Trade Center and explodes at 9:03 am on September 11, 2001 in New York City. Photo: VCG Click to read more on Facebook