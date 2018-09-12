Girl rides horse through city roads at midnight

A video of a young woman riding a horse on streets across several Shanghai districts was widely spread on Weibo on Wednesday, with the Huangpu district police eventually intercepting her.



According to the Huangpu district police, the woman surnamed Hu, 26, is a Shanghainese. She did so to seek attention. The police said she rode the horse from her home at Quankou Road to the intersection of Huaihai Road Middle and Chongqing Road South.



Her action caused traffic disorder because she was riding the horse on streets intended only for cars. The police gave her an administrative warning.



The scantily clad young woman is seen in the clip riding a large horse, with other people riding bikes or driving cars following her out of curiosity. After riding her horse across Changning, Jing'an and Huangpu districts, the girl was finally caught by police. Some netizens said that she should be severely punished.

