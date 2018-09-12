Resident builds fish pond, upsets neighbors

After an on-the-spot investigation by authorities, a resident of Songjiang district who dug a fish pond in his community promised to demolish it, Xinmin Evening News reported Wednesday.



The fish-loving resident's neighbor, surnamed Ma, complained to the city management authorities that the man was digging holes in his garden in order to build a huge fish pond.



Construction workers arrived with sacks of concrete and disturbing noises as the fish pond grew into a massive landscaping project.



Ma agreed that everyone has the right to construct a beautiful backyard. However, not at the cost of public resources and infringing on others' peace and quiet.



After negotiations, authorities convinced the man to give up his fish pond and fill up the holes.





