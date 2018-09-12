Outside the ring

In Beijing, many expats are getting used to the Chinese lifestyle. Photo: VCG

In the capital city of Beijing, there is an unspoken concept among local dwellers that the farther away one stays from the city center, the more likely he is to be underprivileged. The Fifth Ring Road serves as this imaginary line.Areas which are regarded as rendezvous spots for expats in Beijing - Guomao CBD areas, the northeast region where the embassies are located and the old hutong areas, Wudaokou and Wangjing - are all inside the Fifth Ring Road.However, it's easy to notice that the number of expats moving outside the city center is rising.Antoine Mansuy from France has lived in Yizhuang, Daxing district for six years. Yizhuang is located in southeast Beijing outside the Fifth Ring Road.When he was still fresh in China, Mansuy said he and his Chinese wife decided to stay in Beijing years ago and be close to their Chinese family in Yizhuang.He was among the first three foreigners who moved to that area. Mansuy recalled that there were just roads and vacant lots back then. "But according to the 2016 [population] census, around 2,500 foreigners [were] living in Yizhuang," he said.Mansuy said for the same amount money for housing in Beijing's city center, one can get an apartment almost twice as big in Yizhuang. He also said that the pollution in Yizhuang isn't as bad.Mansuy was the first to open a foreign restaurant in Yizhuang as well as starting the first WeChat group, which in his words are "trying to build a community.""Because when I arrived, I didn't know anything. I do wish there are people here to provide help. We have a few groups now dedicated to specific resources. These are very useful for new comers in Yizhuang," Mansuy told Metropolitan, adding that the restaurant acted as a community center."Because it is not central Beijing, with thousands of laowai (expats), here in Yizhuang, we feel more like a community," he said.Vermilion Von Kangur from the UK arrived in China in 2013, and her early years were spent in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province. After moving to Beijing in 2016, the British writer chose Beixinqiao, which is inside the second ring road, as her first location, but later moved to her current place, Lishuiqiao outside the north Fifth Ring Road and about 23 kilometers from her original place.Entering her third year there, Von Kangur told Metropolitan that even though her place is outside downtown and not close to a subway station, the "quieter and more residential" feeling satisfies her."It depends on what people want. Some people adore having so many different restaurants and cafes where people of all nationalities can go and meet, but for some people they prefer a quieter life," she said, adding that as she normally works from 6:30 in the morning to 7 pm, what she really wants is a more peaceful environment so she can "relax with a cup of coffee."Her experience of having lived in a more Chinese centered community in Changsha has also made her familiar with a more Chinese neighborhood."I find the elderly Chinese in my community to be great people. I'm not afraid to make conversation and some have become my friends. We have dumplings together sometimes," she told Metropolitan.As for the concept of the Fifth Ring Road division, Von Kangur said that while she can understand it a little bit, she does find the outside areas are developing quickly as well."There are new buildings and communities being developed, and they're usually more spacious and modern than inside Beijing. There are areas that are more catered towards the migrant population, but every city has those," she said."I've got a lot of friends and mutual acquaintances who've actually made the move out here for their own reasons."She believes in the foreseeable future, Beijing will have expanded further and areas like Lishuiqiao "will be considered 'mid-centre' Beijing."Thabiso Ndlovu from South Africa arrived in Beijing five years ago. He is currently a student at the University of International Business and Economics, and he lives off campus in a community in Beijing, just outside of the Fifth Ring Road.When he first arrived in Beijing, he lived right by the university with his classmates."That was on the third-ring road. The rents were very expensive. It cost 3,000 yuan for just a 10-square-meter room, and I needed to share the living room and bathroom with other people," Ndlovu said.It's not just the living conditions are not so good, you also get distracted a lot living in the city center, according to Ndlovu."When you live in the city center and close to all the entertainment places, like bars and clubs, and live close to all your classmates, there are too many seductions and distractions," Ndlovu said while laughing."My classmates are always calling me to go to bars and clubs. Since you live so nearby, you don't have any excuses to not go and it distracts you from doing what you really want to do."Ndlovu like fashion design, and he needs some quiet alone time to draw his designs."Three years ago, I moved outside of the Fifth Ring Road, where I can get a well-furnished 70-square-meter loft for less than 8,000 yuan all to myself. And it's so quiet in here, that I can get my work done," Ndlovu said."When my friends ask me to go clubbing with them, I would use the distance from my place to downtown as a perfect excuse," Ndlovu said while laughing.Besides, since there are not so many foreigners around, you get to integrate into the local culture, and learn the Chinese language and local social customs better, Ndlovu said.