Foreigners share their tips on how to improve sexual relations

Photo: VCG

Photo: VCG

Zhuangyang refers to a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) term that improves men's sexual capacity, which also has an English equivalent: aphrodisiac. Related written words show that Chinese chives help to nourish the kidney essence and increase sperm count and quality in Bencao Gangmu, which is usually called Compendium of Materia Medica in English.Li Shizhen, author of Bencao Gangmu, was a Chinese scientist and herbalist of the Ming dynasty (1368-1644). He developed many innovative methods for the proper classification of herb components and medications to be used for treating diseases.Additionally, the penis of a bull and dog meat are said to be a remedy for sex drive or erectile dysfunction (ED) in China. A Venetian doctor named Giovanni Marinello suggested that men should avoid cold drinks to avoid chilling the sperm. Another doctor also recommended that men who want to recharge themselves can eat bread and drink wine before going to bed.Although the majority of these methods are not proven by medicine, it just goes to show that Zhuangyang has been a hot topic of discussion worldwide since ancient times, even in a sexually conservative country like China.In order to comprehensively understand the status of contemporary views about Zhuangyang, the Global Times hit the streets of Shanghai to interview foreigners from different countries about their sex tips."I think India has so many people having sex so you don't need a drug," Kushal from India said. According to Durex Global Sex Survey, Indians are most satisfied with their sex lives among 33,000 respondents from 42 countries and regions, with 79 percent of Indians having sex at least weekly, The Times of India reported in December 2017."But some people who have a problem with their sex drive or just want to make it stronger would go to the chemist or pharmacy and ask them for some tablets. However, they do not eat any animal genitals to increase their libido," he added, noting that some cultures do believe southern white rhinos are an aphrodisiac, which have been hunted to near-extinction.Raphaelle from France told the Global Times that she thinks that Zhuangyang is irrelevant to any country or culture but it depends on the person. She said "there are some people who want to enjoy a sex activity so they take some pills in order to increase their energy or libido."However, Alexis from France said that he knows nothing about drugs that enhance human sexual response and "nobody needs that," he added. When asked for some examples of Zhuangyang medicines in their own countries, the majority of our interviewees mentioned a blue pill. Raphaelle said "we call it 'the blue pill' and usually men take that."That blue pill is Viagra. With a clever Chinese name Weige, Viagra is a Western medicine used to treat ED. Viagra was originally a treatment for various cardiovascular disorders. However, related researchers found that it had very little curative effects on treating people suffering from angina but it could induce marked penile erections, according to media reports.Therefore, Viagra was approved for use in ED in 1998, becoming the first oral treatment for ED in the US, according to a February report by drug.com. It quickly enjoyed great popularity worldwide.Food and sexuality have also been associated in various ways over the centuries. Alex from Mexico said that something sweet, namely chocolate or wine, helps his sex drive. "What I've read on the internet is that alcohol in small amounts will increase your libido because it stimulates a portion of your brain, which regulates basic human functions, like hormone levels and sex drive," he told us.Alexis from France also mentioned chocolate. "Dark chocolate with a high amount of cocoa is an effective mood booster as it stimulates dopamine and serotonin in the brain, so maybe it lifts your libido to a certain extent."Meanwhile, Kushal told the Global Times that onions help activate one's sex drive. "Not too much, just a little. They are good for stimulating endorphins, which improve sexual activity," he added."People say that oysters may help increase sexual potency, but it's not proven," Mathilda from the Netherlands said. But our interviewees were split when asked if some food or medicines can help to arouse or intensify sexual desire. "I don't think so, it's just a rumor," Mathilda replied.On the other hand, Alex said that some foods can help give people a strong desire to have sex and help them function better. Kushal said "it depends on if both partners are agreeing and men can take some drugs that are available and legal," and he also recommended that a man who really has a problem with his sex potency should go to doctor.He emphasized the importance of the doctor's advice, because there are some possible side effects of Viagra, such as headaches, stomach problems and visual disturbance.The range of sexual activity predilections is altered from day to day and from people to people. We should not equate love with sexual performance. Whether the problem is big or small, there are many things you can do to get your sex life back on track.For example, physical activity is a healthy behavior that can improve your sexual performance, as physical arousal depends greatly on good blood flow and other heath functions. Healthy habits you rely on to keep your body in shape can also shape up your sex life.Additionally, you can choose to communicate with your partner at the right time, because sexual health is closely connected to mental and emotional health. Good communication is the core of a healthy relationship, and establishing a dialogue is the first step not only to a better sex life, but also to a closer emotional bond.Most importantly, if you don't feel any sexual desire, why worry? Just relax and be yourself.This story was written based on a Global Times video.

Raphaelle from France Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Mathilda from the Netherlands Photo: Yang Hui/GT





Kushal from India Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Alex from Mexico Photo: Yang Hui/GT





Alexis from France Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Scan to watch a video of the entire interview















