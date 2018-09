Scenery of Daxiaojing scenic spot in SW China's Guizhou

Tourists go sightseeing on a bamboo raft at Daxiaojing scenic spot in Luodian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Sept. 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 12, 2018 shows a bamboo raft carrying tourists at Daxiaojing scenic spot in Luodian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 12, 2018 shows a bamboo raft carrying tourists at Daxiaojing scenic spot in Luodian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A man rows a bamboo raft at Daxiaojing scenic spot in Luodian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Sept. 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Photo taken on Sept. 12, 2018 shows the scenery of Daxiaojing scenic spot in Luodian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)