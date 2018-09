Brazil thrash El Salvador 5-0

Brazil forward Richarlison celebrates with teammate Neymar after scoring during the first half of their friendly match against El Salvador at FedExField in Landover, Maryland on Tuesday. Photo: IC

Richarlison capped his first full start for Brazil by scoring twice as the South American ­giants thrashed El Salvador 5-0 at ­FedExField in Landover, Maryland on Tuesday.The 21-year-old, who was signed by Premier League side Everton from Watford earlier this year for $52 million, produced two excellent strikes on 16 and 50 minutes to reward the faith shown in him by manager Tite.El Salvador barely mustered a chance as Brazil, led by Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar who played the entire 90 minutes, put on an excellent performance in front of their adoring American-based fans.Tite and his coaching staff are ready to move on from their disappointing showing at the World Cup this summer where they lost to Belgium in the last eight and are now focused on the 2019 Copa America in ­Brazil.This was a display which would have encouraged them immensely.The Brazil coach named a strong side for the second match of their mini two-match tour - the US were defeated 2-0 on Friday in New Jersey - with the likes of Neymar, Douglas Costa and Philippe Coutinho all starting.Richarlison, who made his debut as a substitute in the first match, started for the first time as was Barcelona midfielder ­Arthur.And after just two minutes, the five-time world champions were ahead.But it was a questionable decision by the referee: Defender Roberto Dominguez was adjudged to have brought down Richarlison in the area, allowing Neymar to step up and score his 59th goal for the ­Selecao.On 15 minutes, Tite's side doubled their lead thanks to a fantastic strike from Richarlison. Neymar teed up the striker who produced a brilliant curling finish from the edge of the area.El Salvador were totally outclassed and 15 minutes before the interval Coutinho made it three, expertly firing home from 18 yards (16 meters) leaving goalkeeper Henry Hernandez totally flat footed.Neymar was denied on 38 minutes by some last ditch defending following brilliant play from Costa before he the Brazil captain was booked for diving just before the interval.TV replays suggested it was a foul but it was a brave call from the referee who was clearly taking past indiscretions into account.Neymar was all smiles soon afterward though when Richarlison scored his second, another clinical finish from Coutinho's setup coming just five minutes after the interval.Marquinhos made it five in the 90th minute, heading in a corner from a Neymar corner.