China seeks WTO backing

China told the WTO on Tuesday it wanted to impose $7 billion a year in sanctions on the US in retaliation for Washington's non-compliance with a ruling in a dispute over US dumping duties.



A Chinese WTO expert said the latest development reflected different stances held by the US and China toward the multilateral body.



China's request is likely to lead to years of legal wrangling over the case for the penalty and the actual amount.



China initiated the dispute in 2013, complaining about US dumping duties on several industries including machinery and electronics, with an annual export value of up to $8.4 billion at the time.





