China-ASEAN Expo opens

The 15th China-ASEAN
Expo opened Wednesday in Nanning, capital of South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, highlighting trade and investment among China, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other countries along the Belt and Road
initiative routes.
More than 2,700 companies will showcase their products at the event, up 2.6 percent from the previous event.
This year's expo will feature a host of exhibitions, forums and exchange programs, aimed at lifting friendly cooperation between China and ASEAN to a new level.