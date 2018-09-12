Thailand store drops brand ambassador Fan Bingbing

Duty-free store King Power in Thailand announced Chinese actress Fan Bingbing was no longer their brand ambassador on Monday, reinforcing internet rumors that Fan is under police investigation for alleged tax evasion.



King Power will not sign any contract with Fan, Thai media Khaosod reported. In January, Fan was invited to be King Power's global brand ambassador.



At the beginning of 2018, the King Power Duty-Free Store invested 2.5 billion baht ($76.23 million) to create a world-class shopping and entertainment kingdom, further enhancing its international visibility.



One of top-paid celebrities in China, Fan has not been seen in public since June when she allegedly visited a Chinese children's hospital in Lhasa, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.



Unofficial online social media has been reporting that the actress was "under control, and will accept the legal decision" of authorities.



The scheduled June 27 release of Legend of Ravaging Dynasties 2 starring Fan has been indefinitely postponed.



Fan's studio in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province is locked, ifeng.com reported Friday.



Australian vitamin brand Swisse has also suspended use of Fan's image in its marketing, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Wednesday.



Global Times

