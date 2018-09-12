Theater scraps performance of Henrik Ibsen play

A performance of the Henrik Ibsen play An Enemy of the People was canceled officially due to "technical problems" by a Nanjing theater on Wednesday.



"The play has been canceled because of technical problems with the stage," an employee of ticket office at the Nanjing-based Jiangsu Center for the Performing Arts in East China's Jiangsu Province told the Global Times on Wednesday. He did not give his name.



"The play will not be rescheduled," the employee said. "Those audience who already got a ticket will be refunded," he said.



The Schaubühne theater group of Berlin, Germany, was scheduled to perform the play by the Norwegian playwright on Thursday and Friday in German with Chinese subtitles.



The play still appeared on a calendar of the center's official website, but the ticket page was not accessible as of press time.



"Ibsen's drama wavers on a fine line between honesty and fanaticism" according to the online ticketing platform daimai.cn.



Internet users on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo speculated that the cancelation must be connected to controversies that allegedly occurred during performances at the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing from September 6 to 8.



The speculation could not be confirmed.



In 2016, a Chinese mainland version of the play starring Hu Jun and Huang Zhizhong was performed at Beijing People's Art Theater.