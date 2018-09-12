UN-adopted resolutions on Africa consistent with FOCAC consensus: FM

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday hailed two UN General Assembly resolutions which reiterated the concept of "win-win cooperation" and "a shared future based on common humanity."



"We are glad to see that UN General Assembly adopted the two important resolutions on New Partnership for Africa's Development and causes of conflict in Africa shortly after the conclusion of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation," Geng Shuang, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told the Global Times at a routine press conference on Wednesday.



The UN General Assembly adopted three resolutions on Monday including one on the New Partnership for Africa's Development, and one on causes of conflict and the promotion of durable peace and sustainable development in Africa, according to the UN website.



The assembly called upon the international community to enhance support and fulfill its commitments to take further action in areas critical to Africa's economic and social development, "in the spirit of win-win cooperation and to create a shared future, based on common humanity," according to the website.



The substance of the resolutions is consistent with the consensus reached during the China-Africa forum which showed clearly that "win-win cooperation" and "a community with a shared future for mankind" have won wide support from international community, Geng said.



He said cooperation between China and African countries conforms to the mutual interests of the two sides and also responds to the calls from the international community.



The resolution of the UN General Assembly is a positive response and recognition of China's achievement and idea in development, He Wenping, a research fellow at the Institute of West Asian and African Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



The China-proposed Belt and Road initiative and eight initiatives during the Beijing summit of the forum are the basis of win-win cooperation and a community with a shared future for mankind, she noted.



The implementation of these initiatives allows African countries to enjoy China's development achievement in order to better and faster develop their own countries, He said.



Escalating US-China trade tensions promote cooperation between China and African countries.



More African agricultural products, such as maize from Ethiopia, will be exported to China, He said.