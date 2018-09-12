Xi meets Mongolian and Japanese leaders in Russia

Chinese President Xi Jinping met Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Vladivostok on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 4th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
During the meeting with Battulga, Xi said the two sides should continue to vigorously promote the alignment of the China-proposed Belt and Road
Initiative and Mongolia's Development Road program, ensure a leading and guiding role for major projects in bilateral pragmatic cooperation.
Xi met Abe, who is also attending the EEF in Russia, on further improving bilateral ties and shouldering joint responsibility in promoting global and regional peace and stability, as well as development and prosperity.
Xinhua