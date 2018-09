Fishing ban on Taihu Lake lifted after 7 months of fishing moratoriu in China's Zhejiang

A fisherman shows a fish just caught from the Taihu Lake in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 12, 2018. The fishing ban on Taihu Lake has been lifted after seven months of fishing moratorium. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 12, 2018 shows people selling fishes caught from the Taihu Lake in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 12, 2018 shows people fishing on the Taihu Lake in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

People fish on the Taihu Lake in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 12, 2018 shows people hauling a fishing net on the Taihu Lake in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)