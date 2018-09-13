Exquisite artefacts from Beijing's Forbidden City to be exhibited at Athens museum

A bronze statuette of Mahakala is seen at the exhibition titled "From the Forbidden City: The imperial apartments of Qianlong" at the Acropolis Museum in Athens, Greece, on Sept. 12, 2018. A rare exhibition on China's Emperor Qianlong is going on display at the Acropolis Museum, with exquisite artifacts that will be presented for the first time to the public from Sept. 15 to Feb. 14, 2019, the museum said on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

People view exhibits during the exhibition titled "From the Forbidden City: The imperial apartments of Qianlong" at the Acropolis Museum in Athens, Greece, on Sept. 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

The study room of Qianlong in the Palace of Many Splendors is seen at the exhibition titled "From the Forbidden City: The imperial apartments of Qianlong" at the Acropolis Museum in Athens, Greece, on Sept. 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

People view exhibits during the exhibition titled "From the Forbidden City: The imperial apartments of Qianlong" at the Acropolis Museum in Athens, Greece, on Sept. 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

People view an exhibit during the exhibition titled "From the Forbidden City: The imperial apartments of Qianlong" at the Acropolis Museum in Athens, Greece, on Sept. 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

The throne from the study room of Qianlong in the Palace of Many Splendors is seen at the exhibition titled "From the Forbidden City: The imperial apartments of Qianlong" at the Acropolis Museum in Athens, Greece, on Sept. 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

A visitor looks at exhibits during the exhibition titled "From the Forbidden City: The imperial apartments of Qianlong" at the Acropolis Museum in Athens, Greece, on Sept. 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)