Students learn to make traditional Chinese kites in Wellington

A student flies a kite in Samuel Marsden Collegiate School, Wellington, New Zealand, on Sept. 12, 2018. Students of Samuel Marsden Collegiate School learned how to make traditional Chinese kites at an event organized by New Zealand China Cultural Center here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Students pose with kites in Samuel Marsden Collegiate School, Wellington, New Zealand, on Sept. 12, 2018. Students of Samuel Marsden Collegiate School learned how to make traditional Chinese kites at an event organized by New Zealand China Cultural Center here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Guo Hongli (2nd R), a kite specialist from China's kite city of Weifang in east China's Shandong Province, flies a kite in Samuel Marsden Collegiate School, Wellington, New Zealand, on Sept. 12, 2018. Students of Samuel Marsden Collegiate School learned how to make traditional Chinese kites at an event organized by New Zealand China Cultural Center here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Guo Hongli, a kite specialist from China's kite city of Weifang in east China's Shandong Province, teaches students kite-making skills in Samuel Marsden Collegiate School, Wellington, New Zealand, on Sept. 12, 2018. Students of Samuel Marsden Collegiate School learned how to make traditional Chinese kites at an event organized by New Zealand China Cultural Center here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Guo Hongli, a kite specialist from China's kite city of Weifang in east China's Shandong Province, teaches students kite-making skills in Samuel Marsden Collegiate School, Wellington, New Zealand, on Sept. 12, 2018. Students of Samuel Marsden Collegiate School learned how to make traditional Chinese kites at an event organized by New Zealand China Cultural Center here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Guo Hongli, a kite specialist from China's kite city of Weifang in east China's Shandong Province, tells students stories about kites in Samuel Marsden Collegiate School, Wellington, New Zealand, on Sept. 12, 2018. Students of Samuel Marsden Collegiate School learned how to make traditional Chinese kites at an event organized by New Zealand China Cultural Center here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

A student flies a kite in Samuel Marsden Collegiate School, Wellington, New Zealand, on Sept. 12, 2018. Students of Samuel Marsden Collegiate School learned how to make traditional Chinese kites at an event organized by New Zealand China Cultural Center here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

A student holds a kite in Samuel Marsden Collegiate School, Wellington, New Zealand, on Sept. 12, 2018. Students of Samuel Marsden Collegiate School learned how to make traditional Chinese kites at an event organized by New Zealand China Cultural Center here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)