Amorepacific headquarters designed by renowned British architect

The undated aerial photo shows Amorepacific headquarters in Seoul, South Korea. Located in Yongsan of Seoul, the headquarters building of Amorepacific, one of South Korea's leading cosmetics group, was designed by world-renowned British architect David Chipperfield based on the concept of white porcelain that symbolizes Korean beauty. (Xinhua)

